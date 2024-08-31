Ben Affleck makes 'unfair' attempt to 'erase' Kick Kennedy from his life

Ben Affleck might just be traying to “erase” a recent connection.

It was reported by DailyMail that the Oscar winning actor is trying his best not to be associated with Kick Kennedy as he fears it might just affect his divorce from his estranged wife, Jennifer Lopez.

For the unversed, earlier this week, the rep for the 52-year-old star, Jen Allen, denied reports that he is dating Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s daughter, amid his split from the Get On The Floor singer.

The outlet has now published a recent development between Ben and Kick’s dynamics, stating that he is putting his connection with the 36-year-old on pause over concerns it could be detrimental to his divorce proceedings.

“Ben should have said nothing,” the source stated, adding, “He tried to erase Kick from his existence, and it was just not fair for her, or for anyone who knows her.”

“He is trying to pull the "I don't know her" card but what he failed to realize is that they weren't the only two people in the world that knew that they used to hook up, or that they were hanging out again,” they added.

The source further noted, “He fears that this will affect his divorce and, even though there was no overlap, saying he didn't even know her was not the right move.”