Angelina Jolie prioritizes her kids over career: 'I'm a mom'

Angelina Jolie prioritizes her kids over career

Angelina Jolie admitted that her mom's duties come first.



While speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, the 49-year-old Oscar-winning actress noted that her number one priority is her kids.

"I am not an artist first, I’m a mom," Jolie told the outlet ahead of her new biographic film Maria.

She went on to say, "And I’m somebody who has tried to have a better education on foreign policy. I think of the amount of times it’s been summarized, 'You’re an artist, but you also use your voice,' you feel like, that’s just being a person."

The actress, who plays the legendary opera singer Maria Callas in her new movie, said, "I’m trying to understand what is happening within our world, why so many things are the way they are. I’m trying to understand how to best be a guide for my children, to make sure that they are good people.”

However, she noted, "I don’t often feel like I’m doing enough."

"So when you say, 'You use your voice,' I feel like there are so many things I don’t quite know how to do or say at this time,” Jolie added.