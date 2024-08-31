Selena Gomez latest outing sparks engagement rumours

Selena Gomez is seemingly giving hints about her rumoured engagement with Benny Blanco after she was seen with a ring on her finger.



This comes on the heels of speculations that the music producer might have proposed to the Love On singer.

In the photos, the Only Murders in the Building star was stepping out in Los Angeles. Her appearance was simple, with no make-up, instead just handphones.

However, what caught fans' attention during her casual walk was her finger, where she sported a golden ring, according to TMZ.

This triggered intense speculations among the megastar fanbase as talks about the pair's rumoured engagement were ongoing from August.

Previously, Selena added fuel to these whispers by sharing a photo on social media while covering her ring finger with emojis.

Her teasing was in line with earlier hints Benny gave about the couple's future. "I take everything a day at a time and I just know that when I look at her, I just say, 'I don't know a world where it could be better than this.' That's what I always say to her," he said on the Howard Stern Show about the question of his engagement.