Emma Roberts recalls starstruck moment with Victoria Beckham

Emma Roberts recently recalled her starstruck moment with Victoria Beckham on Instagram.



The 33-year-old actress in her interview with Cosmopolitan, recalled receiving a shoutout from the 50-year-old Spice Girls alum for her Belletrist reading platform, saying she thought it was a "glitch".

Roberts said that she was always “blown away when people come up to her and told her 'Oh my god, I love your book club', instead of mentioning her films.”



“That always gives me joy because I put my heart into the book club,” the Maybe I Do star continued, adding, “All the recommendations are books me and Karah really love.”

"We have so many great people supporting Belletrist,” she shared, expressing her joy, “I mean, the surprise shout-out wasn’t for my book club but for me from Victoria Beckham!”

“She knew who I was on Instagram and that was huge. Someone asked her, ‘Who’s someone that follows you?’ She said my name, and I thought it was a glitch," the Holidate actress expressed her joy, revealing she is elite fashion designer's "biggest fan".