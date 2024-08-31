 
Prince William takes meaningful decision for Harry despite feud

Prince William soaks his estranged brother Harry's presence at key event with thoughtful move

By
Web Desk
|

August 31, 2024

Prince William has seemingly dropped a major hint of reconciliation with Prince Harry as he did the "right thing" at Lord Robert Fellowes' funeral for his estranged brother. 

For the unversed, the royal siblings were spotted at the memorial service of their beloved uncle at a Norfolk church on Wednesday. 

Despite their never-ending difference, the future King has been hailed for stepping aside for the Duke of Sussex to attend their late mother Princess Diana's family's key event. 

According to Daily Mail, an insider said, "[Harry’s] appearance came as a surprise to most people, I think."

The source claimed, "I couldn’t say what the ins and outs were, but what I can tell you is that Prince William is a decent guy."

The father-of-three became a bigger person as he "understood that his brother wanted to be there and that [his invitation] would be a matter for the Spencer family."

"I am sure he would have been warned beforehand and would have taken it in his stride. He is good at compartmentalising things like that," the report disclosed. 

Moreover, the source recalled William's thoughtful decision of asking Harry and Meghan Markle to join him and his wife Kate Middleton at the walkabout of late Queen Elizabeth. 

