Charli XCX joins Olivia Wilde team up for new Gregg Araki film

Charli XCX and Olivia Wilde are teaming for an exciting new project directed by Gregg Arkari.

The film, titled, I want Your Sex will star Olivia as Erika Tracy, a a provocative artist, alongside the Brat crooner and Cooper Hoffman, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The plot of the film follows Elliot, played by Cooper, securing a job with Erika. Initially thrilled by the opportunity, Elliot finds himself entangled in a complex world of sex, obsession, power, betrayal, and murder.

This project marks Charli's second film role following her debut in Faces of Death, a remake of the 1970s horror classic. The Speed Drive singer, 32, recently made headlines for earning praise from the pop icon Taylor Swift.

Taylor said, "I’ve been blown away by Charli’s melodic sensibilities since I first heard ‘Stay Away’ in 2011," adding, "Her writing is surreal and inventive, always."

Meanwhile, Olivia Wide is famed for her roles in Don’t Worry Darling, Babylon and more.