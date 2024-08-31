Meghan Markle, Harry's major critic reacts to duke UK secret trip

Meghan Markle, Harry's major critic reacts to duke's secret trip

Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has shared her thoughts over the duke's secret trip to UK for the funeral of his uncle Lord Robert Fellowes.



Harry and Prince William both attended their uncle Lord Fellowes' memorial service amid their ongoing rift at St. Mary's Church in Norfolk.

Archie and Lilibet doting father visited Britain nearly two months after he was given permission to appeal against the rejection of his legal challenge to the British government's decision to take away his police protection when he is in UK.

Harry started the action after the Home Office - the ministry responsible for policing - decided in February 2020 he would not automatically receive personal police security while in Britain.

The duke also has revealed that he will not bring his wife Meghan Markle and kids back to the UK because he fears for their safety.

Now, following Harry’s secret trip, Angela tweeted, “So Harry crept back for the funeral of his uncle. Quite right too but did he have protection? If not his third attempt in court against the Home Office could point this out.”



