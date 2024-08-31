King Charles receives meaningful advice about Meghan Markle, Harry's titles

King Charles has received a meaningful advice about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal titles following the duke’s secret visit to UK.



Meghan and Harry continue to be at loggerheads with members of the Royal Family after years of feuding.

Amid royal rift, expert Lee Cohen has urged King Charles to “go the full monty” and strip Harry and Meghan of their royal titles.

The royal expert was speaking to GB News where he also slammed Harry and Meghan, saying the monarch must take firm action to set a precedent.

Lee Cohen said, “It’s also not being mean to remove the titles of the Sussexes, as is proposed, and to remove Harry from the line of succession.

“It’s preventing the monarchy from future damage. It’s protecting the institution.”

The expert went on saying, “It’s ensuring clarity and focus on the role of the people who are associated with the institution.”

The royal expert's plea to King Charles came days after Harry secretly attended the funeral of his uncle in Britain, where Prince William was also in attendance.