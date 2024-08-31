 
Geo News

King Charles receives meaningful advice about Meghan Markle, Harry's titles

The royal expert said King Charles move against Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would be preventing the monarchy from future damage

By
Web Desk
|

August 31, 2024

King Charles receives meaningful advice about Meghan Markle, Harrys titles
King Charles receives meaningful advice about Meghan Markle, Harry's titles

King Charles has received a meaningful advice about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal titles following the duke’s secret visit to UK.

Meghan and Harry continue to be at loggerheads with members of the Royal Family after years of feuding.

Amid royal rift, expert Lee Cohen has urged King Charles to “go the full monty” and strip Harry and Meghan of their royal titles.

The royal expert was speaking to GB News where he also slammed Harry and Meghan, saying the monarch must take firm action to set a precedent.

Lee Cohen said, “It’s also not being mean to remove the titles of the Sussexes, as is proposed, and to remove Harry from the line of succession.

“It’s preventing the monarchy from future damage. It’s protecting the institution.”

The expert went on saying, “It’s ensuring clarity and focus on the role of the people who are associated with the institution.”

The royal expert's plea to King Charles came days after Harry secretly attended the funeral of his uncle in Britain, where Prince William was also in attendance.

Prince William takes meaningful decision for Harry despite feud
Prince William takes meaningful decision for Harry despite feud
Prince Harry makes heartbreaking admission about encounter with William, royals
Prince Harry makes heartbreaking admission about encounter with William, royals
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive sad news from UK after Duke's secret trip
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive sad news from UK after Duke's secret trip
Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton celebrate returning back to their TV roots
Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton celebrate returning back to their TV roots
Vicar shares surprising details about Prince Harry, William reunion
Vicar shares surprising details about Prince Harry, William reunion
Brittany Cartwright shares future plans for her and Jax Taylor's podcast after split
Brittany Cartwright shares future plans for her and Jax Taylor's podcast after split
Emma Roberts recalls starstruck moment with Victoria Beckham
Emma Roberts recalls starstruck moment with Victoria Beckham
Prince Harry makes major decision about Prince William for Lilibet, Archie video
Prince Harry makes major decision about Prince William for Lilibet, Archie