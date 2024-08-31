Meghan Markle's desperate bid to repair friendship with key celeb falls flat

Meghan Markle received a humiliating response after she invited Victoria Beckham and her family to Prince Harry's 40th birthday party next month in a bid to mend their strained friendship.



According to sources, the Duchess of Sussex has gone out of her way to ensure the Beckhams feel special, offering to promote Victoria's fashion brand and beauty line on her Netflix cooking show.

However, Victoria's response has been lukewarm, with sources suggesting she has no intention of rekindling their friendship, reported Heat Magazine.

They also revealed that David Beckham has grown closer to Prince William and King Charles, and so he is avoiding being seen with the Sussexes.

The insider said that even though the singer-turned-fashion-designer’s response was “lukewarm,” she “thanked Meghan for her generous offer, but connected her with her PR team - very much a fobbing off.”

“The Beckhams haven’t RSVP’d to Harry’s birthday invite yet, either, and it’s starting to become clear that every avenue Meghan tries, she’s receiving a dead end,” they added.

“Victoria does feel a bit sorry for Meghan as she can relate to all the criticism she gets, but the Beckhams have no real intention of being friends with the Sussexes again."