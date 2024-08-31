 
Geo News

Here's why Alyson Hannigan can't watch ‘How I Met Your Father'

Alyson Hannigan starred in 'How I Met Your Mother' between 2005 and 2014

By
Web Desk
|

August 31, 2024

Heres why Alyson Hannigan cant watch ‘How I Met Your Father
Here's why Alyson Hannigan can't watch ‘How I Met Your Father'

The How I Met Your Mother actress Alyson Hannigan has admitted that she cannot watch show's spin-off series How I Met Your Father.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Hannigan, who played Lily Aldrin on the TV sitcom, shared, "I should have watched. But I just couldn't.”

The 50-year-old actress while talking about the the spin-off series, added, "It just made me sad because I'm like, oh, that's the same set."

The actress went on to say that she still has very fond memories of filming the final season of How I Met Your Mother.

The America Pie star noted that she “just remember being pretty emotional during it because there were a lot of last."

“We all took the year to really appreciate all the moments that,” she said, adding, “We've had so many of, in the however many seasons we did it."

Previously, Alyson admitted that she had "great memories" of her time in the famous sitcom, which ran for 9 seasons.

The actress, who starred alongside Jason Segel, Cobie Smulders and Neil Patrick Harris, revealed that she loved working with the show's cast and crew for so many years.

Simon Cowell plays savior for 'Britain's Got Talent' finalizing judgement panel
Simon Cowell plays savior for 'Britain's Got Talent' finalizing judgement panel
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively make people 'genuinely afraid:' Source
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively make people 'genuinely afraid:' Source
Prince Harry melts King Charles heart with major move for family
Prince Harry melts King Charles heart with major move for family
Katie Price expresses concern for future surgeries
Katie Price expresses concern for future surgeries
Meghan Markle, Harry's friend shares major update on Lilibet, Archie
Meghan Markle, Harry's friend shares major update on Lilibet, Archie
Kate Middleton's key decision casts shadows on Prince Harry's big day
Kate Middleton's key decision casts shadows on Prince Harry's big day
'RHOBH' Kyle Richards appeared to be in 'tears' amid season 14 promo video
'RHOBH' Kyle Richards appeared to be in 'tears' amid season 14 promo
Hayden Panettiere's major career update revealed post 4-year Hollywood hiatus
Hayden Panettiere's major career update revealed post 4-year Hollywood hiatus