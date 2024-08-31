Here's why Alyson Hannigan can't watch ‘How I Met Your Father'

The How I Met Your Mother actress Alyson Hannigan has admitted that she cannot watch show's spin-off series How I Met Your Father.



In an interview with PEOPLE, Hannigan, who played Lily Aldrin on the TV sitcom, shared, "I should have watched. But I just couldn't.”



The 50-year-old actress while talking about the the spin-off series, added, "It just made me sad because I'm like, oh, that's the same set."

The actress went on to say that she still has very fond memories of filming the final season of How I Met Your Mother.

The America Pie star noted that she “just remember being pretty emotional during it because there were a lot of last."

“We all took the year to really appreciate all the moments that,” she said, adding, “We've had so many of, in the however many seasons we did it."

Previously, Alyson admitted that she had "great memories" of her time in the famous sitcom, which ran for 9 seasons.

The actress, who starred alongside Jason Segel, Cobie Smulders and Neil Patrick Harris, revealed that she loved working with the show's cast and crew for so many years.