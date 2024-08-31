Kensington Palace adorned with Princess Diana tributes in major move

Kate Middleton and Prince William's Kensington Palace has been covered with Princess Diana's portraits in huge tribute to the People's Princess on her 27th anniversary of death.



Prince Harry and Prince William's mother died in a horrific car crash in Paris underpass on August 31, 1997, sending shockwaves across the globe.



To remember the heart-wrenching moment that sparked a national outpouring of grief, Diana's fans took to Kensington Palace to express their love and respect for the much-loved Princess.

Princess Diana is still alive in people's hearts and memories due to her unmatched and exceptional services to her people.

Visitors and royal fans have come to lay flowers and view photos of the 'People's Princess' this morning, which adorn gates of the Prince and Princess of Wales; iconic royal residence.

Kensington palace, Diana's former residence, lit up the sweet Princess' tributes on the anniversary of her death. One large banner displaying a series of photos of Diana reads: "Her work continues through her loving sons Prince William and Prince Harry."

However, royal family's social media accounts remained silent on the day, sharing no words to remember the Princess.