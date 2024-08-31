Former Oasis drummer responds to reunion tour news

Former drummer of Oasis, Tony McCarroll has recently commented on the band's reunion tour.

In a recent interview with MailOnline, Tony shared his thoughts about the reunion.

Tony, who was dismissed from Oasis in 1995 and later sued the Gallagher brothers, expressed his support for the tour.

Despite not included, Tony, often referred to as the "forgotten man of Oasis" said, "I’m happy for Noel and Liam. Really happy for them."

He added that he’s pleased for the fans who will get to see Oasis perform live again.

"And I’m dead happy for the fans more than anything and for those generations who haven’t seen Oasis," he said.

Tony mentioned that he has not been contacted by Noel or Liam Gallagher about the reunion tour for 2025, which will feature 14 shows in the UK and Ireland.

For those unaware, the drummer's departure from the band was marked by tension with Noel Gallagher.

After leaving Oasis, he sued the band for £18 million, claiming he was unlawfully removed from the group. The dispute was settled out of court in 1999, with McCarroll receiving £600,000 and relinquishing future royalties.