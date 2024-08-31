Meghan Markle reacts after Prince Harry's ‘secret' UK reunion with William

Meghan Markle reacts after Prince Harry’s ‘secret’ UK reunion with Prince William

Meghan Markle has seemingly reacted to Prince Harry’s recent reunion with Prince William at their late uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes’ funeral in UK.



Even though Harry knew that the Prince of Wales would also be at the funeral, he still paid a visit to support his aunt, Jane Fellowes, Baroness Fellowes.

While sources claim that Harry and William did not talk to each other at the funeral, it still seems like a first step towards a reunion as Harry was expected to snub the event because of William’s possible attendance.



Following Harry and William’s ‘secret’ meeting, reports emerged that Harry is desperate to reunite with the Royal family with one report suggesting that he wants to celebrate his 40th birthday with Kate Middleton.

As per OK! Magazine, the Duke of Sussex is planning to reach out to the Princess of Wales, who planned his 30th birthday before he parted ways with the Royal family.

Sharing the reaction of Meghan Markle on Harry’s desire to reunite with William and Kate, the insider said that even though she has her ‘reservations,’ she would not stop Harry.

“She has her reservations over it because she’s seen how much Harry has been hurt by them but if that’s what he really wanted, then she wouldn’t ban him from speaking to his family,” the source said.

"They have all said their part and she would like to move on but it’s difficult,” the insider added.