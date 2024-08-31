THESE 'One Tree Hill' stars want to return in reboot with Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton

Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton are rebooting their hit '2000s show 'One Tree Hill'

Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton are returning with a reboot of their hit drama One Tree Hill, and their former co-stars couldn’t be more excited to join the show again.

On Friday, the duo took to their Instagram handles to announce the return of the show with Netflix. The pals are set to star in their roles as Brooke and Peyton, while also executive producing the show.

The new series will follow Brooke and Peyton’s lives 20 years from where the original show ended.

It’s said to see the duo grapple with “love, insecurities and grief” while raising their now-teenaged children.

Another cast member set to return is Danneel Ackles (Rachel Gatina), who will also produce alongside husband Jensen Ackles.

Many original cast members took to the comments of Sophia and Hilarie’s posts to show excitement to return to the show.

Bryan Greenberg, who recurred as Jake Jagielski, commented, “(clap emoji) Jeyton?” Followed by a laugh emoji on Hilarie‘s post, and more clap emojis on Sophia‘s post.

Daphne Zuniga, who played Sophia‘s mom Victoria Davis, commented on her post, “It’s time, darlings!” and on Hilarie‘s post, she said, “20 years later!? I will NOT have a walker. Unless it’s monogrammed. Xo Victoria”

Robert Buckley (Clay Evans) commented on Sophia‘s post, writing, “I just screamed in an Arby’s. LFG!!!!,” and on Hilarie‘s post, he said, “OTH couldn’t be in better hands. SIGN ME UP”

Tyler Hilton, who recurred as Chris Keller, wrote with excitment, “IM NOT CRYING UR CRYING Proud of you guys!” on one post, and “As we goooo onnn, we remmemmmberrrr, all the times weee, spent togetherrrr” on another.

Barbara Alyn Woods, who played Deb Scott, is also down to return, commenting, “I’M SO INNNNNN!!!!! Love you guys!!!!”

Jana Kramer (Alex Dupré) commented on Hilarie‘s post, writing, “Wahoooo. Ready when yall want me ” to which she replied, “@kramergirl”

Ashley Rickards (Sam Walker) commented heart emojis and “Yessss” under the posts.

Kate Voegele (Mia Catalano) wrote, “It’s all happeningggggg,” followed by fire emojis.