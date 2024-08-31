Kim Kardashian grows 'jealous' of Kylie Jenner for THIS reason: Report

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s bond is reportedly strained.



While the Kardashian sisters do not really like Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend Timothee Chalamet’s behaviour with their family, the rift between Kim and Kylie is growing day by day, as per an insider privy to In Touch Weekly.

The insider began the chat by claiming, “They’ve tried to put differences aside, but things keep coming up.”

The confidante also shared, “Kim really resents that Kylie gets away with keeping her personal life private and still manages to stay in their mom’s good graces.”

“Kylie has a different set of rules, and Kim feels it’s really unfair,” the source also claimed.

“Kim can’t stand that Kylie got the cover when she never did,” explains the source. “She’s very jealous.”

The mole also squealed, “Kylie is very entitled about it all,” noting, “It drives Kim up the wall that Kylie never really credits her for opening every door for her.”

“Kylie is obsessed with age and being the youngest in the family and always puts her sisters down for being older,” the source also addressed.

Before signing off from the chat, they added, “In fact, she doesn’t shy away from telling people Kim should start acting her age. It’s just so rude.”