King Charles puts ‘pressure' on Harry to fix Meghan Markle issue

King Charles has seemingly asked Prince Harry to work out a plan around reuniting Royals with Sussex kids.



The Duke of Sussex, who now lives with wife Meghan Markle and their children in the UK, is ordered to make an arrangement around bringing the young Royals back to their homeland.

Royal expert Tom Quinn stated: "King Charles has been putting pressure on Harry to do just this as he is angry that his only relationship with his grandchildren so far is via video calls, which Charles hates. William and Kate's children would spend the weekend at Highgrove and Harry's children could then easily pop over from their house nearby.”

Mr Quinn tells The Mirror: “This would neatly get round the problem of Meghan – she just wouldn't need to be there and the children could be whisked back to the States after a week or two.

Speaking to Good Morning America, Prince Harry earlier spoke with William Reeve over his feelings about the US: "Do you feel American?" To which he candidly replied: "Do I feel American? No... I don't know how I feel."

Harry admitted: "I have no idea. I'm here standing next to these guys. The American citizenship is a thought that has crossed my mind, but certainly not something that is a priority for me right now."