 
Geo News

'Boyz II Men' alum Michael McCary makes big announcement

R&B band 'Boyz II Men' was joined onstage by alum Michael McCary during their Friday gig with major news

By
Web Desk
|

September 01, 2024

Boyz || Men alum Michael McCary makes big announcement
'Boyz || Men' alum Michael McCary makes big announcement 

Famed R&B group Boyz II Men is seemingly headed towards a major reunion.

The 1980s boyband was joined by their original quartet Michael McCary during their Las Vegas residency on Friday night.

McCary, 52, who had quit the band 21 years ago after back issues and multiple sclerosis, walked onto the stage without his usual support of a cane.

In a video shared by the band's official Instagram account, McCary can be seen hugging Shawn Stockman, 51, and fellow Boyz II Men members Wanya Morris and Nathan Morris before taking charge of the mic—though not to perform.

“There will be another day that we’ll all be onstage together, trust me,” McCary, 52, told the crowd gathered inside the Cosmopolitan’s Chelsea Theater. “It’s coming, and I love these guys.” he said during the penultimate show of their Las Vegas residency,

McCary and Wanya previously had a lowkey reunion backstage in March 202 during the New Edition concert in Vegas, but the recent Friday night gig marked McCary’s first public reunion with the entire group.

Veteran pop singer Shania Twain also made a cameo onstage Friday night and received a toast from the group.

As per Daily Mail, Shawn Stockman also quashed rumours of a feud behind McCary’s exit.

“Let me tell you something, all of that s*** is wrong. All of it [is] inaccurate, 100%,” he said before inviting McCary onstage Friday night. “Yes, have we had our disagreements? Yes. Have we had our share of differences? Yes. But this man is still our brother and will always be our brother ’til the day we die.”

Adele confirms 'incredibly long' music hiatus in final Munich show
Adele confirms 'incredibly long' music hiatus in final Munich show
Katie Price reveals why she only dates younger men
Katie Price reveals why she only dates younger men
Marvel hints return of THIS iconic character in new trailer video
Marvel hints return of THIS iconic character in new trailer
King Charles expresses his true feelings after Prince William, Harry's reunion video
King Charles expresses his true feelings after Prince William, Harry's reunion
Lainey Wilson gets candid about her 'every day' love for bell bottoms
Lainey Wilson gets candid about her 'every day' love for bell bottoms
Prince William turns deaf ear to Prince Harry's emotional appeal
Prince William turns deaf ear to Prince Harry's emotional appeal
Louis Partridge hard launches relationship with Olivia Rodrigo
Louis Partridge hard launches relationship with Olivia Rodrigo
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes jets off for an all-girls destination birthday
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes jets off for an all-girls destination birthday