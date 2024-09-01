'Boyz II Men' alum Michael McCary makes big announcement

'Boyz || Men' alum Michael McCary makes big announcement

Famed R&B group Boyz II Men is seemingly headed towards a major reunion.

The 1980s boyband was joined by their original quartet Michael McCary during their Las Vegas residency on Friday night.

McCary, 52, who had quit the band 21 years ago after back issues and multiple sclerosis, walked onto the stage without his usual support of a cane.

In a video shared by the band's official Instagram account, McCary can be seen hugging Shawn Stockman, 51, and fellow Boyz II Men members Wanya Morris and Nathan Morris before taking charge of the mic—though not to perform.

“There will be another day that we’ll all be onstage together, trust me,” McCary, 52, told the crowd gathered inside the Cosmopolitan’s Chelsea Theater. “It’s coming, and I love these guys.” he said during the penultimate show of their Las Vegas residency,



McCary and Wanya previously had a lowkey reunion backstage in March 202 during the New Edition concert in Vegas, but the recent Friday night gig marked McCary’s first public reunion with the entire group.

Veteran pop singer Shania Twain also made a cameo onstage Friday night and received a toast from the group.

As per Daily Mail, Shawn Stockman also quashed rumours of a feud behind McCary’s exit.



“Let me tell you something, all of that s*** is wrong. All of it [is] inaccurate, 100%,” he said before inviting McCary onstage Friday night. “Yes, have we had our disagreements? Yes. Have we had our share of differences? Yes. But this man is still our brother and will always be our brother ’til the day we die.”