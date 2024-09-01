King Charles expresses his true feelings after Prince William, Harry's reunion

King Charles has seemingly expressed his true feelings as the monarch made his first public appearance after Prince Harry and William’s rare reunion.



The King was all smiles as he opened the 200th annual Summer Flower Show for the Royal Horticultural Society Aberdeen (RHSA) on Saturday at Duthie Park in Aberdeen, Scotland.

He took a break from his holiday at Balmoral to officially open the event.

It was also the monarch’s first since he took on the Royal Horticultural Society Patronage, previously held by his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and King George VI.

The RHSA announced earlier this year that King Charles will be the patron for the organization ahead of its flower show on May 20.

King Charles and Queen Camilla had attended the show.

Now, King Charles made his first public appearance after Prince Harry secretly returned to UK for the funeral of his uncle Lord Fellowes.

Prince William was also in attendance at the funeral service, however, a source claimed: "William and Harry were both there but we never saw them speak to each other and they were keeping their distance."