Lainey Wilson gets candid about her 'every day' love for bell bottoms

Lainey Wilson just shared her unbreakable bond with a wardrobe element, her bell bottoms, of course!

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE magazine, the Heart Like a Truck crooner recalled how she was just a “little girl” when she wore her first pair of bell bottoms.

When she shifted to Nashville in 2011, the super-flared pants made it to her wardrobe again and has been close to Lainey’s heart, ever since.

“A few years in [to her music career], I realized pretty quickly that as a decent female singer-songwriter, that's not enough. I needed to do something that made me stand out and stand apart,” she told the outlet as she discussed her jewelry collaboration with Kendra Scott based on the theme of her latest album, Whirlwind.

She has since promised to wear bell bottoms “every single day” and even joke about how she would “probably be 90 years old and still wearing bell-bottoms — I don't think anybody's ever seen my ankles!”

Over the years, the Yellowstone star has also found new ways to develop her sense of fashion when it comes to styling her bell bottoms.

“What can I do that still is true to me, that makes me feel like I can really do anything and walk somewhere with confidence?" is what runs through her mind whenever she puts an outfit together.