Katie Price reveals why she only dates younger men

Katie Price dishes out why she only dates younger men

Katie Price, who is currently dating 31-year-old reality star JJ Slater, has revealed that she prefers dating younger men instead of the older ones due to specific reason.



Citing the reason as “old men can't handle her”, the 46-year-old former model admitted that she’s "too energetic" for them, in an episode of Loose Women.

Price went on to explain, "Well, I always go for younger guys because, number one, I think I'm quite young at heart.”

The mother of five continued, “I just don't think an older man could handle me, I'm just too energetic, it's true."

She also revealed that her ex-husband Peter Andre, who is five years her senior, was the only oldest man she's ever dated.

While talking about it in detail, Price shared, "Pete was the oldest, well he's not that old, he's just a few years older, but seriously I can't imagine like a 39-year-old or 40-year-old, they're grown, they put their socks on, do you know what I mean?"

The former model, who is dating 31-year-old JJ, was previously married to Kieran Hayler, who was nine years younger than her. Price's second husband Alex Reid was just three years older than her.