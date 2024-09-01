King Charles takes big step for Lilibet, Archie amid rift with Meghan Markle, Harry

King Charles has taken a big step for his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet amid ongoing royal rift with their parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.



According to reports, King Charles is desperate to see Lilibet and Archie, and the monarch is even considering 'state visit' to US to meet them.

King Charles has only met Lilibet once and has seen Archie a handful of times.

Amid these reports, a royal expert has claimed that Prince Harry is being pressured by his dad King Charles to make a bold move to resolve the rift with his brother Prince William.

Speaking to the Mirror, Tom Quinn has revealed that Harry is being urged by the monarch to find a UK residence so that he can spend more quality time with Archie and Lilibet.

Harry’s this move could potentially pave the way for a reunion between warring brothers the duke and the Prince of Wales.

Quinn claimed: "King Charles has been putting pressure on Harry to do just this as he is angry that his only relationship with his grandchildren so far is via video calls, which Charles hates.

“William and Kate's children would spend the weekend at Highgrove and Harry's children could then easily pop over from their house nearby. This would neatly get round the problem of Meghan – she just wouldn't need to be there and the children could be whisked back to the States after a week or two."

Earlier, Quinn also claimed, “Charles believes Harry should let bygones be bygones for the sake of Archie and Lilibet, but he senses that access to the children is being used as a bargaining chip and that, in Charles’ view, is unforgivable.”