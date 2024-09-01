Liam Gallagher's BRIT Awards rage resurfaces amid Oasis reunion plans

Liam Gallagher might have been feuding with more people than just his brother and Oasis bandmate, Noel Gallagher.

The Live Forever hitmaker found himself in hot waters when tension sparked between him and the 51-year-old comedian, Peter Kay back in 2010, following the annual BRIT Awards, as per OK! magazine.

As the feud resurfaces on social media, when Liam accepted the award for British Album of 30 Years, for work on the famous Oasis album, (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? released back in 1996.

His then-ongoing feud with Noel, was evident when he stepped on stage to receive the accolade and thank everyone except his brother and proceeded to swear in a shocking turn of events.

Liam dropped the mic on stage and gave the trophy in his hands to a member of the audience. The Oasis front man then made his way to the exit, leaving the audience puzzled.

Peter, was next on stage to present an award, who quickly picked up the microphone and commented, "What a k***head,” that prompted the spectators to applaud.

Liam was quick to respond to the comment in a rather scathing tweet that read, “Listen up fat f***. As a real northerner I was brought up 2 say shit 2 people’s faces not behind their back. Live forever LG."

The following day, Peter clapped back at the rock star through a response at his website, where he penned, "So it was the Brits last night and I was honoured to be asked to host the show especially with it being 30 years old. Congratulations to all the winners, including Noel Gallagher who sadly didn’t get a mention (and who thankfully isn’t a k***head)."