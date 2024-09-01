Chris Hemsworth shares glimpse of his new project

Chris Hemsworth updated fans on his new project titled Limitless with Chris Hemsworth.



The actor, who made an appearance as Thor in Deadpool and Wolverine, the third installment of Marvel movie, took to Instagram and shared that that he is filming for season 2 of the National Geographic project.

According to his post, the 41-year-old actor is shooting in Mallorca, the largest island of the Balearic Islands.

Limitless With Chris Hemsworth will premiere on Disney+ in 2025. The series has been renewed for a second season earlier this year.

This National Geographic series follows Hemsworth as he attempts to find and demonstrate secrets to a living longer, healthier life, according to Variety.

Season 1 featured the actor exploring topics like stress management and exposure to extreme temperatures.

While in Season 2 he will continue the journey across Nepal, Italy, Australia and the U.K.

Th actor, who was last seen playing the villainous Dementus in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the Australian megastar, will star next in the Transformers One, set to release on September 20, 2024.