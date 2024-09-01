Prince William makes big decision to avoid another reunion with Harry

Prince William has reportedly made a big decision to avoid another meeting with his estranged brother Prince Harry at a major royal event close to their hearts.



According to a report by the Sunday Express, Prince William and Harry will not come face-to-face in the Big Apple despite a high profile event being held to mark the death of their mother, the late Princess Diana.

The duke is set to make a solo appearance at the Diana Award event later this month.

The outlet claimed that the future king has decided against appearing at the Earthshot Innovation Summit scheduled to take place at the Plaza Hotel in Manhattan on September 24.

The Prince of Wales is expected to send a video message instead.

The source told the publication, "It's a shame that the brothers can't put everything behind them for an event remembering their mother.

"But it looks like William won't be making his way to New York this month as he already has other plans in place."

Earlier, the Diana Award CEO Dr Tessy Ojo had also confirmed Prince Harry’s attendance, saying “In our 25th year, The Diana Award is delighted to be leading an event with Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex in New York this September. The event will be driven by young people and their insights on the biggest issues facing their generation today.”



