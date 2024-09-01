Real reason Sabrina Carpenter joined Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott feud

Sabrina Carpenter has recently put out her album 'Short n Sweet'

Sabrina Carpenter is honoring Nicki Minaj as she competes for the top spot on the charts with her new album Short n Sweet.

“This one’s for Nicki,” Sabrina wrote in a tweet recently. The Needle rapper then responded to the Espresso hitmaker’s shout out in an Instagram Live.

The reason behind the specific shout out is that Sabrina is competing with rapper Travis Scott for the top spot on the Billboard 200. Scott has released an anniversary edition of his mixtape Days Before Rodeo.

Both musicians have multiple versions of their albums out in an effort to top the charts. The results of their battle will be announced on September 1.

For the unversed, a similar face down happened between Nicki and Scott in 2018. The Everybody hitmaker had released her album Queen, while the Highest In The Room hitmaker had put out his album Astroworld.

Nicki lost that round and came in on No. 2 as Scott had sold his album in bundles along with merchandise and promoted it with an upcoming tour.

The Queen of Rap responded at the time, saying, “It’s because Travis Scott is out here selling f–king clothes, and got y’all thinking he’s selling f–king music.”

She added, “What we’re not going to do is have this Auto-Tune man coming up here selling f–king sweaters and telling y’all he sold half a million f–king albums, ’cause he didn’t.”

This comes after Sabrina's singles Espresso, Please Please Please and Taste from her album Short n Sweet already topped the charts.