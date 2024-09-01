Liam Gallagher's 'soulmate' Debbie earns credit for Oasis reunion

 
Liam Gallagher's girlfriend and manager, Debbie Gwyther, has reportedly played a crucial role in the reunion of Oasis.

The legendary band is making a comeback after 15 years with a reunion tour in summer 2025.

Debbie, who has been with Liam for ten years, is credited to mend the relationship between the singer and his brother Noel, according to MailOnline.

A source recently told the outlet, "Debbie came into the scene after the band had split up, and was a fresh pair of eyes and a cooler head without all the baggage."

"Debbie blew everyone away. Let's just say if it wasn't for her, things would not have gone anywhere near as smoothly as they did in the end," they added.

An insider added that Debbie was "determined" to get Liam and Noel together on stage.

"She's said for years she thinks they should try to patch things up – and she loves Liam's family, especially his mum, Peggy, and wanted them to smooth things over for her, too. It's hard to imagine this ever having happened without her," said the insider, suggesting that Debbie should "work for the UN with those skills."

Previously, in a 2019 interview with NME, Liam himself acknowledged Debbie's influence, saying, "Debbie swooped me up as I was falling. She just said, 'Stop being a d***head."

"She was a breath of fresh air, man. She sorted me right out. Me and her like to do the same things. We like having a laugh. I've met my match, I've met my soulmate. It's good because the kids love her, the lads love her," he added then.

