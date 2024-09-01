Inside Princess Diana's perspective on Charles, Camilla's relationship

Former bodyguard of the late Princess Diana has recently shared insights on her relationship with Charles, now a KIng.

In an interview with Mirror, Ken Wharfe, who served late Diana for five years, shared her belief that Charles and Camilla, now Queen's relationship would fade away.

"Part of Diana's problem was that she naively believed that the relationship with Camilla would fade away," Ken said, adding, "But let's be honest, Camilla was there from day one. Camilla from my time, I went there in the mid-1980s, was very much the discussion at the time."

He recalled questioning Diana about the situation, "(with) Diana's openness she felt it necessary to give me the complete low down of the relationship. I questioned that at the time, but actually having listened to her, it made me understand Diana a lot better. And she naively believed that it would end. There is no doubt in my mind that Diana did love Charles. I mean, she said that to me repeatedly."

Ken, who protected late Diana during some of the most challenging years of her life, believes that with time she would have found peace with the situation.

"And I'm sure Diana would have done that. She was very good at that. Time, as everyone says, is a great healer. Diana was angry with the Prince of Wales, angry with her circumstances, angry with Camilla, angry with everybody," he said.

Princess Diana passed away tragically in 1997, leaving behind a legacy as the "People's Princess."