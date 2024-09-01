 
Geo News

Inside Princess Diana's perspective on Charles, Camilla's relationship

Here's how Princess Diana really felt about Charles, Camilla's relationship

By
Web Desk
|

September 01, 2024

Inside Princess Dianas perspective on Charles, Camillas relationship
Inside Princess Diana's perspective on Charles, Camilla's relationship

Former bodyguard of the late Princess Diana has recently shared insights on her relationship with Charles, now a KIng.

In an interview with Mirror, Ken Wharfe, who served late Diana for five years, shared her belief that Charles and Camilla, now Queen's relationship would fade away.

"Part of Diana's problem was that she naively believed that the relationship with Camilla would fade away," Ken said, adding, "But let's be honest, Camilla was there from day one. Camilla from my time, I went there in the mid-1980s, was very much the discussion at the time."

He recalled questioning Diana about the situation, "(with) Diana's openness she felt it necessary to give me the complete low down of the relationship. I questioned that at the time, but actually having listened to her, it made me understand Diana a lot better. And she naively believed that it would end. There is no doubt in my mind that Diana did love Charles. I mean, she said that to me repeatedly."

Ken, who protected late Diana during some of the most challenging years of her life, believes that with time she would have found peace with the situation.

"And I'm sure Diana would have done that. She was very good at that. Time, as everyone says, is a great healer. Diana was angry with the Prince of Wales, angry with her circumstances, angry with Camilla, angry with everybody," he said.

Princess Diana passed away tragically in 1997, leaving behind a legacy as the "People's Princess."

Prince Harry faces fresh allegations after secret UK visit amid security concerns video
Prince Harry faces fresh allegations after secret UK visit amid security concerns
Jude Law becomes real life stalker for ‘The Order' role
Jude Law becomes real life stalker for ‘The Order' role
Ellen DeGeneres' 'mean ways' lead her to fall from grace: Source
Ellen DeGeneres' 'mean ways' lead her to fall from grace: Source
Liam Gallagher's 'soulmate' Debbie earns credit for Oasis reunion
Liam Gallagher's 'soulmate' Debbie earns credit for Oasis reunion
Jason Duggar engaged to girlfriend Maddie Grace after 3 months of dating
Jason Duggar engaged to girlfriend Maddie Grace after 3 months of dating
Real reason Sabrina Carpenter joined Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott feud
Real reason Sabrina Carpenter joined Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott feud
Chris Hemsworth shares glimpse of his new project
Chris Hemsworth shares glimpse of his new project
Prince William makes big decision to avoid another reunion with Harry
Prince William makes big decision to avoid another reunion with Harry