Photo: 'Heartbroken' Pete Davidson feels used by Kim Kardashian: Source

Pete Davidson reportedly hit rock bottom once again after the split from his former girlfriend Madelyn Cline.

As per an insider of In Touch Weekly, the comedian’s fans think that he should take a break from showbiz and prioritize his mental health.

The insider also claimed that these friends claim that Kim Kardashian only used Pete Davidson to move on from the controversial former husband Kanye West.

“Those are not the people who care deeply for him and want to see him at his best,” the source asserted in their findings.

“Where’s Kim when all the stuff goes down? Nowhere! But what do you expect from Hollywood?” they declared.

For those unversed, The Kardashians reality TV star began her whirlwind yet short-lived love romance with the comedian after the two shared steamy kiss on Saturday Night Live.

Nonetheless, the couple parted ways, just after nine months of dating, in August 2022.

Despite ending things, recent rumors stated that Kim is considering rekindling her romance with Pete.