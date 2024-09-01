Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck divorce taking an ugly turn?

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck divorce might turn ugly

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck divorce filings have indicated a distasteful ending.



A relationship expert, Holly Davis, issued a warning in a conversation with TMZ noting if the divorce takes longer to finalize, cracks will burst wide open amid the absence of a prenup.

"If we don’t see finalization soon, that might indicate some aspect of this is becoming contentious, and that there is some difficulty reaching amicable agreements. Then the gloves might come off," she added.

Tensions allegedly started to bubble up after reports said the Argo star is hanging out with Kick Kennedy and was said to be on an aggressive footing in dismissing questions about his private life.

"Ben’s telling people it’s none of their business," the tipster tattled. "He’s not going to explain whom he’s friends with, and the sooner he and J. Lo can wrap up this divorce and move on with each of their lives, the better."

Meanwhile, Jennifer is livid about his post-marriage activities and his less-charitable response to them, according to the sources.

“J. Lo figures there’s no smoke without fire," the insider told In Touch. "She’s livid at the thought that he’s been chasing tail at the same time she was fighting tooth and nail to save the marriage, and there’s no way she’s willing to let this go.”