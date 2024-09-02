 
‘Unhappy' Prince Harry seeking comfort in pals away from Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is not happy with his life with Meghan Markle away from home

Web Desk
September 02, 2024

Prince Harry reportedly feels under appreciated around Meghan Markle, he has confided in friends.

The Duke of Sussex is uncomfortable with his life in California and is yearning for happiness back home in the UK.

A source close to them told The Sun: “Harry is feeling more and more isolated in California, which is why he has been reconnecting with old friends back home.

“The Colombia trip also really highlighted how Meghan is comfortable stepping into the spotlight, while Harry cuts a very sulky, unhappy figure in the background.

“He wants to carve out a way back into royal life back in the UK and is seeking counsel from old friends and associates,” they noted.

