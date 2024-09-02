Sydney Sweeney bans herself from hair dyeing

Sydney Sweeney revealed that she is on a ‘hair-health journey' after constantly dyeing it for different movie roles.



The 26-year-old actress spoke to The Strategist and revealed that after treating her hair with the harmful chemicals, she has decided to ban herself from further coloring in order to regrow her locks.

“I'm trying to grow my hair out. I'm on a hair-health journey,” she told the outlet

She went on to say, “My hair has been very damaged and fried from constantly dyeing it for different characters and red carpets, so I decided to trim off all the dead hair, stop coloring it, and let it grow out.”

The Anyone But You star noted that instead of using hair ties she has switched to claw clips.

“My hairstylist was also telling me to stop using hair ties when I'm not working, so I've started wearing hair clips,” Sweeney said.

“I love Emi Jay's because there's so many fun designs and colors and sizes. I probably have almost all of them. I have one in right now,” she gushed about her favorite hair accessory seller.

“It's just a fun accessory to add to your outfit,” the Immaculate star added.

