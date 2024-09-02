Artem Chigvintsev's 911 call unveils shocking twist in arrest case

Artem Chigvintsev's arrest took a turn when it was revealed that the reality star called 911 just before his arrest.



Earlier this week, the Dancing with the Stars pro was arrested on the suspicion of domestic violence and as the case unfolds TMZ published an audio of the 911 call on Sunday, September 1.

The call was made on Thursday, August 29, in which the dispatcher revealed that Chigvintsev accused Garcia of throwing shoes at him and made a request for medical assistance.

The dispatcher can be heard in the audio mentioning that the call "initially came in as requesting medical, but now he is stating he got into an argument with his wife and his wife threw shoes at RP [reporting party]."

"There is a child on scene. Medical en route," dispather said pointing at the pair’s 4-year-old son.

The dispatcher went on to say, "There's an active 415 [disturbing the peace] in the background responsible."

Then Chigvintsev refused to send any medical assistance, "RP is stating no medical is needed now.”

The dispatcher also noted that the reality star and Garcia were not physically together as per the publisher.

Moreover, Garcia recently stepped out in public without her wedding ring, which sparked speculations of separation from the DWTS alum.

It is pertinent to mention that after the Russian-born dancer's arrested on a charge of corporal injury to spouse, he was released the same day on a $25,000 bond.



The Chigvintsev's arrest news came two days after the couple celebrated their 2-year wedding anniversary.