 
Geo News

Charlie Vickers makes case for Sauron in 'The Rings of Power'

In season two, Charlie Vickers wants fans to reconsider their views on Sauron

By
Web Desk
|

September 02, 2024

Charlie Vickers makes case for Sauron in The Rings of Power
Charlie Vickers makes case for Sauron in 'The Rings of Power'

Sauron is a supervillain of The Lord of the Rings saga. However, the star Charlie Vickers who played the evil character, says he wants fans to support him because they will see him in a different light after season two.

During an interview with virginradio.co.uk, the Australian star opened up about his role at the series world premiere, saying, “I'm looking forward to fans being able to follow the journey of the villain of the show, but hopefully not kind of think he's that much of a villain," adding, “I mean, he clearly is, but I hope people will root for him.”

Pressing him to reveal more about the new season, Charlie said, "A season full of hope, and there’s romance, none of that in my part of the story. My part of the story is very dark and psychological."

“It’s like a psychological drama, and it balances that side of the show with grand battles really well," he continued by teasing, “Episodes seven and eight, there’s a huge battle, but also some really intimate scenes that have a lot of intense psychology behind them.”

The Rings of Power is currently airing episodes weekly on Amazon Prime.

Kate Middleton compared to Victoria's Secret mom at Prince George's school video
Kate Middleton compared to Victoria's Secret mom at Prince George's school
Princess Diana feelings over state of ‘darling boys' video
Princess Diana feelings over state of ‘darling boys'
Venice Film Festival delivers verdict on 'Wolfs'
Venice Film Festival delivers verdict on 'Wolfs'
Queen Camilla keeps Prince Harry close despite ‘wicked stepmother' remark video
Queen Camilla keeps Prince Harry close despite ‘wicked stepmother' remark
Meghan Markle was put off by Prince Harry unimpressive life in UK video
Meghan Markle was put off by Prince Harry unimpressive life in UK
Romeo Beckham receives heartfelt wishes from parents David, Victoria
Romeo Beckham receives heartfelt wishes from parents David, Victoria
‘Unhappy' Prince Harry seeking comfort in pals away from Meghan Markle video
‘Unhappy' Prince Harry seeking comfort in pals away from Meghan Markle
Taylor Swift has elevated Travis Kelce's life with her lucky charm?
Taylor Swift has elevated Travis Kelce's life with her lucky charm?