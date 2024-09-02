Charlie Vickers makes case for Sauron in 'The Rings of Power'

Sauron is a supervillain of The Lord of the Rings saga. However, the star Charlie Vickers who played the evil character, says he wants fans to support him because they will see him in a different light after season two.



During an interview with virginradio.co.uk, the Australian star opened up about his role at the series world premiere, saying, “I'm looking forward to fans being able to follow the journey of the villain of the show, but hopefully not kind of think he's that much of a villain," adding, “I mean, he clearly is, but I hope people will root for him.”

Pressing him to reveal more about the new season, Charlie said, "A season full of hope, and there’s romance, none of that in my part of the story. My part of the story is very dark and psychological."

“It’s like a psychological drama, and it balances that side of the show with grand battles really well," he continued by teasing, “Episodes seven and eight, there’s a huge battle, but also some really intimate scenes that have a lot of intense psychology behind them.”

The Rings of Power is currently airing episodes weekly on Amazon Prime.