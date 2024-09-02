 
Prince William breaks silence amid Harry's plans for reconciliation

Prince William and Harry also reunited last week in Britain amid their ongoing feud

September 02, 2024

Prince William has broken his silence amid reports his younger brother Harry is planning to reconcile with him, King Charles and other members of the royal family.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Prince Harry has asked former aides to help plot return from his US exile in first stage of 'rehabilitation' strategy.

The report also claimed Harry's friends have vowed to help smooth path back and dub it 'Operation Bring Harry In From The Cold'

The outlet further reported the overtures signify the first stage in a strategy to 'rehabilitate' Harry that would involve him spending more time in Britain to repair his relationship with his father King Charles and potentially initiate a partial return to the royal fold.

Amid these reports, the Prince of Wales took to social media and shared a meaningful post.

The future king shared the post with caption, “Welcome to the August Rewind”

He said, “Starting the month with @HomewardsUK and Homelessness: Reframed”, referring to Saatchi Gallery exhibition that will close on the 20th September.

The exhibition created by Prince William’s initiative Homewards, the Eleven Eleven Foundation & Saatchi gallery to change perceptions of homelessness through art.

Prince William also shared a video of him and Kate Middleton, saying “Well done Team GB, what an incredible journey!”

