Royal expert rejects claims as Meghan Markle, Harry's throwback video resurfaces

The throwback video of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has gone viral on social media

September 02, 2024

Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has dismissed fresh claims about the royal couple after a throwback video of them resurfaced online.

A royal fan took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and shared a video of Meghan and Harry attending a garden party, hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla and made surprising claims.

The fan uploaded the video saying, “An oldie, but SUCH a goodie. Imagine being asked to leave a garden party at Buckingham Palace in front of everyone? #HarryandMeghan don’t have to imagine-they lived it.”

Reacting to it, Angela dismissed these claims, saying: “I was standing right there and they weren't asked to leave.”

She further said, “They didn't want to take the spotlight - yes really - and asked to be reminded after the few minutes they had agreed. It was only two days after their wedding and they wanted to be together.”

