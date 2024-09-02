Royal expert rejects claims as Meghan Markle, Harry's throwback video resurfaces

Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has dismissed fresh claims about the royal couple after a throwback video of them resurfaced online.



A royal fan took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and shared a video of Meghan and Harry attending a garden party, hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla and made surprising claims.

The fan uploaded the video saying, “An oldie, but SUCH a goodie. Imagine being asked to leave a garden party at Buckingham Palace in front of everyone? #HarryandMeghan don’t have to imagine-they lived it.”

Reacting to it, Angela dismissed these claims, saying: “I was standing right there and they weren't asked to leave.”

She further said, “They didn't want to take the spotlight - yes really - and asked to be reminded after the few minutes they had agreed. It was only two days after their wedding and they wanted to be together.”