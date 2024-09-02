Ryan Reynolds reveals exciting Welshpool news from 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Ryan Reynolds shares exciting news about Deadpool & Wolverine's ‘Welshpool'

Ryan Reynolds has shared an exciting news about his Welshpool character from Deadpool & Wolverine.



Taking it to Instagram, the 47-year-old actor shared the news with his 54 million followers that the costume of Welshpool, which was worn by Wrexham AFC striker Paul Mullin, has been put on a display at the club's stadium.

The IF actor began the post by revealing that the Wrexham AFC season was already underway. “So far so good!!!! If you visit the StōK Cae Ras Stadium, you can see WELSHPOOL on display in the Centenary Club.”

He also thanked Marvel for not only allowing a new "WELSH Deadpool Corps member in the film", but for looking the other way when the suit disappeared from set.

The actor who played Deadpool in the new MCU film lightheartedly added that the suit not only disappeared but was also accidentally mounted professionally then inexplicably shipped to "The Racecourse Ground in Wrexham" with no regard for rules and regulations.

Reynolds concluded post by tagging Mullin, saying he “has to live inside a harshly lit, airless glass box, but that’s only because he didn’t read his Deadpool & Wolverine contract very well.”

Mullin starred as Welshpool in the superhero film also starring Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.

The player was joined by Wrexham's co-owners Reynolds and Rob McElhenney to unveil the costume at the club's cafe ahead of the opening game of the season.