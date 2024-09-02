 
Angelina Jolie turns heads at Telluride after avoiding Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt face legal battle in ongoing divorce

September 02, 2024

Angelina Jolie turned heads at the Telluride Film Festival on Sunday after narrowly avoiding a run-in with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt.

Jolie attended the Colorado event to promote her film Maria, where she portrays the legendary opera singer Maria Callas.

The actress looked stunning in flowing gray dress paired with pointed-toe heels as she mingled with celebrity friends, including Naomi Watts.

This appearance at Telluride follows her attendance at the Venice Film Festival just days earlier, where she premiered Maria.

Meanwhile, Pitt made his red carpet debut with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, at the Venice Film Festival on Sunday.

The couple attended the premiere of Pitt's latest film, Wolfs, where he stars alongside his longtime pal George Clooney.

The timing of festival appearances of the ex-couple, who are facing highly publicized divorce, with ongoing disputes over their French winery, Château Miraval, and custody of their children, was carefully planned to prevent them from crossing paths.

"Angelina will be on the first day, on Thursday (29 August) and she will leave right after to go to Telluride Film Festival in Colorado," the festival director told PageSix.

They added, "so Brad will arrive only on Saturday. There is no way that they can cross each other at the Lido."

