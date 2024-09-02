Heidi Klum shows love for hubby Tom Kaultiz on his 35th birthday

Heidi Klum is celebrating her third husband Tom Kaultiz’s 35th birthday in Zurich, Switzerland.



Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, the America’s Got Talent judge posted a joyful video celebrating the Tokio Hotel guitarist’s birthday at Lake Zurich.

“Loves of my life! 35 years young. Happy birthday,” Heidi captioned her celebratory Instagram post.

For those unversed, Tom tied the knot with Heidi on February 22, 2019, and is a stepfather to the model’s four children - Lou, 14, Johan, 17, Henry, 19, and Leni, 20.

"The sweetest thing that my partner has done for me is that he asked my kids first if he could ask for my hand, so he kind of was in cahoots with my kids," the 51-year-old host recalled to People magazine on August 14.

“They figured out how they were going to do it and then they all surprised me on Christmas morning six years ago. I thought that was so nice that he involved my kids,” added the Emmy-winning host.