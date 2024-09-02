Lindsay Hubbard looks back at past year post breakup with Carl Radke

Lindsay Hubbard looked back at the past year of her life, after her break-up with Summer House co-star Carl Radke.

The 38-year-old reality star took to her Instagram to share multiple pictures from her past year on Friday, exactly one year after the split.

In this regard, she also broke down her year after the break-up, while telling her 687K followers that it all happened for a reason, and now she's the happiest she's ever been, which includes expecting her first child.

She began at length by admitting in the caption, “What a difference a year makes. Today is the one year anniversary of the day that changed the course of my life forever.”

The TV personality stated, “When I think back to this day last year, it was one of the most difficult, humiliating & traumatic events of my adult life.”



It is worth mentioning that Hubbard thought the future was “terrifying,” however, after one year, she is “happier than ever.”

Additionally, she also admitted, “I focused on my own goals, success and happiness. I am proud of just how much I accomplished in this last year,' Hubbard said, before breaking down her last year.”

In regards to her breakup, she stated that her break up was “the beginning of what was to come,” while sharing a snap of her in a sleeveless white ruffled dress.

One year after the split, on August 30, 2024, she said, “I am a proud mom-to-be & have a beautiful baby girl growing inside of me (which is something I have wanted my whole life).”

Furthermore, Lindsay also stated that she’s dating a wonderful, caring, loving, successful and handsome man who loves her.

It is pertinent to mention that she concluded her post by saying, “Let me be your proof that everything happens for a reason & that the universe has a bigger plan for you. Even if you can’t see it in the moment, it will all work out the way it’s supposed to!”