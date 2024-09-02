Dave Hughes decides to fight Melbourne cold amid family beach trip

Dave Hughes fought the cold on Sunday as he took his family to the beach.

The chilly Melbourne temperatures didn't stop the comedian from donning a pair of shorts and going for a swim with his wife Holly, and their children Rafferty, Sadie, and Tess.

According to Daily Mail, the windy weather was not a problem for the Hughes family as they were happy to spend some quality family time together in the water.

As per the publication, Hughes looked relaxed as he went for a swim in dark blue and white patterned board shorts as he stepped out of the water and he “rugged up” by wrapping a quirky blue towel around his waist.

Furthermore, Dave showed off his sartorial style with a pair of fashion-forward bone-colored Crocs, complete with an array of charms attached while he finished his Father's day ensemble with a Carlton AFL baseball-style cap.

As far as his wife is concerned, Holly opted for a leopard print swimsuit before putting on a Wrangler graphic T-shirt after the dip.

It is worth mentioning that Dave looked chuffed to be in the company of his family as he appeared to share jokes while heading back to the car after the beach visit.

As per the outlet, the family outing came after he exploded in an on-air rant following an apparent Logies snub.