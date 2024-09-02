Katie Holmes pays tribute to 'kid man' Obi Ndefo following his death at 51

Katie Holmes is mourning the death of her former Dawson's Creek co-star, Obi Ndefo.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, the 45-year-old actress paid a heartfelt tribute to Obi by re-sharing an image posted by Mary-Margaret Humes.

“He was wonderful to work with and such a kind man,” Katie wrote alongside a heart emoji.

“I send prayers and grace to his family. Rest in peace,' the Miss Meadows star added.

For those unversed, Obi played Katie’s character’s brother-in-law, Bodie Wells, in Dawson's Creek between 1998 and 2002.

This homage comes after Obi’s sister, Nkem Ndefo, announced his death on Facebook on Saturday.

“Heartbroken at the loss of my younger brother and knowing he's finally at peace,” she wrote. However, the cause of the actor’s passing was not revealed.

Additionally, Mary-Margaret also took to her Instagram handle to pay tribute to the late actor, penning, “These words don't come easy. It's hard for me to conceive that you have left us, my dear friend.”

“You always were and always will be a bright shining light. What an example of pure unfiltered love and tenacity you set as you faced life's challenges of recent,” she added.