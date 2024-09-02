 
Geo News

Katie Holmes pays tribute to 'kid man' Obi Ndefo following his death at 51

Katie Holmes and Obi Ndefo worked together in the TV series 'Dawson's Creek'

By
Web Desk
|

September 02, 2024

Katie Holmes pays tribute to kid man Obi Ndefo following his death at 51
Katie Holmes pays tribute to 'kid man' Obi Ndefo following his death at 51

Katie Holmes is mourning the death of her former Dawson's Creek co-star, Obi Ndefo.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, the 45-year-old actress paid a heartfelt tribute to Obi by re-sharing an image posted by Mary-Margaret Humes.

“He was wonderful to work with and such a kind man,” Katie wrote alongside a heart emoji.

“I send prayers and grace to his family. Rest in peace,' the Miss Meadows star added.

For those unversed, Obi played Katie’s character’s brother-in-law, Bodie Wells, in Dawson's Creek between 1998 and 2002.

This homage comes after Obi’s sister, Nkem Ndefo, announced his death on Facebook on Saturday.

“Heartbroken at the loss of my younger brother and knowing he's finally at peace,” she wrote. However, the cause of the actor’s passing was not revealed.

Additionally, Mary-Margaret also took to her Instagram handle to pay tribute to the late actor, penning, “These words don't come easy. It's hard for me to conceive that you have left us, my dear friend.”

“You always were and always will be a bright shining light. What an example of pure unfiltered love and tenacity you set as you faced life's challenges of recent,” she added.

Heidi Klum shows love for hubby Tom Kaultiz on his 35th birthday video
Heidi Klum shows love for hubby Tom Kaultiz on his 35th birthday
Tamra Judge gets candid about cosmetic surgery procedures
Tamra Judge gets candid about cosmetic surgery procedures
Angelina Jolie turns heads at Telluride after avoiding Brad Pitt
Angelina Jolie turns heads at Telluride after avoiding Brad Pitt
Kate Middleton's new plans revealed after Balmoral break
Kate Middleton's new plans revealed after Balmoral break
'Deadpool & Wolverine' continues its box office dominance amid holiday weekend
'Deadpool & Wolverine' continues its box office dominance amid holiday weekend
Prince Harry receives strong warning over new campaign
Prince Harry receives strong warning over new campaign
Prince William, King Charles take drastic step against Prince Harry
Prince William, King Charles take drastic step against Prince Harry
Royal expert rejects claims as Meghan Markle, Harry's throwback video resurfaces video
Royal expert rejects claims as Meghan Markle, Harry's throwback video resurfaces