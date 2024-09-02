Chloe Goodman talks about 'highs and lows' in relationship with Grant Hall

Chloe Goodman has revealed the "hardest point" she faced in her relationship with her footballer husband, Grant Hall.

In an interview with Daily Mail, the model shared, “The hardest point for us in our relationship was when he left QPR where he was Captain.”

“We had Isla and he got a new contract with Middlesbrough, which was a seven hour drive away. Isla was three months old and I was driving up every other week to him,” explained Chloe.

She continued: 'When you're a new mum it's really difficult to navigate on your own. I had postnatal depression and Grant was phenomenal, fantastic. He really, really helped me through that.”

“So that was probably the hardest time. I remember constantly stopping on the motorway,” the 31-year-old added.

“I had our three dogs in the car and Isla and constantly having to pull over and breastfeed,” shared the reality star. “Then she got to the weaning stage and I was constantly just changing the nappies at service stations - my life felt like it was on a motorway.”

For those unversed, Chloe exchanged vows with Grant in a picturesque ceremony in Portugal in June, and the couple shares two children together - daughter Isla, 4, and son Hudson, 2.