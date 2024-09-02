King Charles to take big decision after meeting Archie, Lilibet in UK

King Charles will take a major step if Prince Harry brings his kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to UK to meet him, an expert has alluded.



Amid rumours of Harry’s possible return to the royal family, an expert has revealed that the monarch would only forgive the ‘rebellious’ son if he brings his children along.

According to royal commentator Nana Akua, the Duke of Sussex needs to make a “significant apology” to Charles and his estranged brother, Prince William.

She also noted in her piece for GB News that Harry will have to introduce Archie and Lilibet to their cancer-stricken grandfather if he wants to return to the Royal family fold.

Akua claimed that it is the only way King Charles would take the big step of welcoming Harry and Meghan Markle back into the family and give them their old roles back.

“If the Sussexes were to return, Harry needs to make a massive apology, bring his kids to meet his father and same goes for Meghan,” Akua penned. “I can’t see that happening though, can you.”

“Some might say that he wants to genuinely build bridges and seek forgiveness after the hell that he and his wife have unleashed on their families. He's seen the error in his ways. I'll believe that when I see it,” she added.