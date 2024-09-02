King Charles major decisions divide royal family

Royal Family’s real thoughts on King Charles’ performance revealed

King Charles has reportedly left his whole family upset with the way he’s handled ongoing Royal Family feuds.



2024 has been a challenging year for the Firm, with Charles and Princess Kate’s cancer diagnoses, Prince William and Prince Harry’s ongoing feud and the King’s attempts to move Prince Andrew out of the Royal Lodge.

While all of this has put a strain on the King, he’s left family members upset by his decisions. Prince Andrew’s daughters Beatrice and Eugenie are worried about their father after the King removed the Royal Lodge’s state-funded security.

“This situation with Andrew and the Royal Lodge has somewhat divided the family…with Anne, Sophie, and Edward all disappointed in how he’s handled it. Then there’s the diabolical situation with his two beloved sons,” a source told Woman’s Day.

“There are fallouts with Sarah, Beatrice, and Eugenie, who are deeply concerned Andrew is not being protected,” they added.

The source claimed that the situation has left Charles worried and made him seek “spiritual council.”

“Charles does look at the current state of his family with deep concern. Everyone, it seems, has issues, whether it be health, financial, legal,” they said.

“He’s even managed to upset Camilla as she’s the one always bearing the brunt of his irritability,” the tipster added of Charles.

King Charles was ascended the throne after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022.

