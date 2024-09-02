Real reason behind Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s feud with William, Kate

Prince William and Prince Harry have been embroiled in a feud ever since the former made claims against the Royal Family after his exit from the Firm along with Meghan Markle.



Now, an expert has weighed in on why the rift between the brothers exists.

The expert has pointed toward Meghan’s first visit to the Prince and Princess of Wales’ apartment at Kensington Palace.



Royal author Robert Jobson pointed to the visit as the beginning of the rift between the couples, writing: "It is understood that when Meghan and Harry had gone round to have drinks at William and Catherine’s apartment, while they were still living at Nottingham Cottage opposite, Meghan had been ‘taken aback’ at the disparity between the brothers."

He added that "perhaps the beginning of all the tensions between the two couples".

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, also wrote about the visit in his memoir Spare.



Recalling the visit, which took place in 2018, Harry wrote in Spare: "We walked over one late afternoon. I saw Meg’s eyes widen as we entered their front door, walked past their front sitting room, down their hallway, into their study. ‘Wow’, Meg said several times."

In his memoir, Harry also detailed a physical altercation between him and William over Meghan. He claimed that his brother called his wife “rude” and “difficult.”

Quoting Spare and Jobson’s book, The Independent also explained how Meghan’s visit to Kate and William’s home became the trigger for the feud: "'I am not saying Meghan was jealous, but she was really surprised how lavishly Harry’s brother was living compared to where they were living."