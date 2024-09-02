King Charles urges William to seek support of THIS royal amid work pressure

Prince William may need support amid the pressure following King Charles and Kate Middleton's recent health issues.



Earlier this year, both King Charles and Kate Middleton received cancer diagnosis leading to increasing workload for William.

An insider recently told the Daily Record that the Prince of Wales may turn to his cousin, Zara Tindall, for support in managing his increasing royal responsibilities.

Sources have revealed that during a recent family gathering at Balmoral, King Charles encouraged his son to seek additional help to manage the growing pressure.

"While Charles is still undergoing treatment following his cancer diagnosis - and the fact that he is 75 - he's very aware that much of the pressure will fall on William's shoulders," a source stated.

Zara Tindall, who is 21st in line to the throne, has a close bond with Prince William, with source adding, "The bond has strengthened since they married their respective spouses, Catherine and Mike, and also had their children at around the same time."

"William trusts Zara so it makes sense for him to ask her to step up in a more official capacity," the source stated, adding, "If he asks Zara for help, she will be there for him, without question."