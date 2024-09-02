Megan Thee Stallion hypes up new collaboration with BTS

 
September 02, 2024

Megan Thee Stallion is coming up with another BTS collaboration after the hit song, Butter.

The rapper and the BTS member, who is also the K-pop band’s leader, RM, are gearing to release a project together, expected to be launched this week.

She and the South Korean artist would be making the world familiar to their melody titled, Neva Play, which would be released on Friday, September 6, 2024.

The Cobra hit-maker also got candid about working with the Seoul singer, stating that she had never heard him "rap in this style before.”

Taking to her official Instagram account, Megan Thee Stallion wrote, “This is one of my favourite RM verses I’ve heard! I’ve never heard him rap in this style before.”

Additionally, this is not the first time she has joined forces with the sensational K-pop group, with her previous feature being in the 2021 track, Butter.

In a YouTube vlog released at that time, Megan Thee Stallion got candid about working with BTS, saying, “Whenever we do another song, I feel like we gotta do it big. We gotta do a video, and it’s gonna be happening."

“After we listened to your rap recording (for the remix of Butter), everybody was so impressed and so grateful,” RM replied to her, to which the HISS rapper responded, “No, I was so happy and I was so grateful.”

