Halle Bailey gives insights into latest song for 'deeply in love' fans

Halle Bailey just made her comeback in the music industry!

The 24-year-old actress recently dropped her latest song, titled, Because I Love You that is co-written by the multi-Brit Award winner artist, Raye and produced by the Grammy nominated producer, DemJointz.

Because I Love You is a rather energetic R&B track that follows the Angel singer’s previous track, In Your Hands, that was launched back in spring this year.

"Because I Love You is a song for anyone who has ever been deeply in love. It's an anthem that tells the story of all of the beautiful passion and euphoria you can feel with that person."



Halle continued, "The video dives deeper into how vulnerable it makes you feel. I hope people enjoy listening and thinking of the person they love the most."

Previously, the Grammy nominated musician has teased her song, Because I Love You in April, via her social media platforms as well as some other shots of different never-before-heard tracks.