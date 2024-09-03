 
Fourth baby: Royal family makes big announcement

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia are parents of three like Kate Middleton and Prince William

September 03, 2024

The Swedish royal family has made a big announcement about the arrival of fourth baby.

The royal family has announced that Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia are expecting their fourth baby.

The royal couple, already parents to three, are anticipating the arrival of their fourth child later next year.

The royal family shared the statement on its official website and social media handles.

The Swedish Royal Household statement reads: “Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia are expecting a child.

“Their Royal Highnesses Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia are delighted to announce that The Princess is expecting their fourth child.”

It further says, “Princess Sofia is feeling well, and the birth is expected to take place in February 2025.”

“During the autumn, no changes in the public schedule of Princess Sofia are planned,” it further said.

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia are already parents of Prince Alexander, 8, Prince Gabriel, 6, and Prince Julian, 3.

