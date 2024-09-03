Elle Macpherson makes surprising revelation about her cancer struggles

Elle Macpherson revealed her secret cancer struggles seven years after being diagnosed.

The Australian supermodel dedicated a chapter of her recently released titular memoir to her holistic approach during her painful illness.

According to Women’s Weekly, she stated that she went against the advice of 32 doctors and experts to treat her breast cancer without the usual medical methods.

After receiving a lumpectomy seven years ago, the WelleCo founder was diagnosed with "HER2 positive oestrogen receptive intraductal carcinoma," as per Daily Mail.

According to the outlet, the doctors recommended Elle to undergo a mastectomy with radiation, chemotherapy, hormone therapy and the reconstruction of her breast to treat it.

In this regards, she stated, “It was a shock, it was unexpected, it was confusing, it was daunting in so many ways and it really gave me an opportunity to dig deep in my inner sense to find a solution that worked for me.”

While speaking about the diagnosis, Macpherson added that turning away from the 32 doctors who recommended chemotherapy was “a wonderful exercise in being true to myself, trusting myself and trusting the nature of my body and the course of action that I had chosen.”

Moreover, the businesswoman admitted that “saying no to standard medical solutions was the hardest thing I've ever done in my life. But saying no to my own inner sense would have been even harder.”

As per the publication, Elle is now in “clinical remission,” which she instead chooses to call “utter wellness.”

Furthermore, she said that her sons Flynn and Cy, and former partner Arpad 'Arki' Busson had mixed reactions about her unusual approach to the cancer diagnosis.